Flour prices decrease by six percent

The price of normal flour has decreased by six percent from today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the decrease was determined after the review of wheat prices for the first quarter of this year.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says as Fiji imports wheat, local prices are influenced by the global wheat market.

A 10kg bag of flour now costs $16.84, a decrease of $1.11, a five kg pack now costs $8.52, a decrease of 55 cents.

A four kg pack of flour now costs $6.85, a decrease of 44 cents, while a two kg pack of flour costs $3.43, a decrease of 22 cents.

Consumers can now buy a one kg pack of flour for $1.74, a decrease of 11 cents.

Abraham says from July 2022 onwards, FCCC noticed some promising trends which have been reflected in the third quarter of 2022 and 1st quarter of 2023.

He adds the USDA Economic Research service reported in February that Australia had a bumper crop for the third year in a row, which was three percent higher than the previous year and 40% higher than the five-year average.

FCCC anticipates this decrease in flour prices to reflect on other regulated staple foods like breakfast crackers and bread.

Abraham says FCCC will continue to closely monitor movements in the international wheat market and ensure it is reflected accordingly in the domestic market.