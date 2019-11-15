Fijian Resort event continues to be a success

The Beach, Beats and Eat event at the Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort has made it possible for all permanent staff to return to work.

Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort Food and Beverage Director Gerrard McNamara says this is the third BBE event hosted, the resort has seen a huge number of guests attending the two-day event.

McNamara says more than 500 people were also booked in for the event over the weekend, which starts from Friday.

“The real importance is that it’s sustaining the resort and we are generating cash for the resort which will see the staff get enough hours and work so they can continue and we are fortunate that we have maintained all our permanent staff this period.”

He says the theme for the event over the weekend was Beach, Beats & Eats” – Oktoberfest.