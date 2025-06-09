Fijian-made rums dominate world stage

[Photo: Supplied]

International award-winning rums, Rum Co. of Fiji, has achieved another major milestone, taking home twenty-five medals across three of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions.

These include the 2025 International Wine & Spirit Competition in London, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Germany’s ISW Meininger’s International Spirits Awards.

Paradise Beverages General Manager Mike Spencer says this clean sweep across continents confirms it’s standing among the world’s premium rum producers and highlights the growing global recognition of Fiji made spirits.

Article continues after advertisement

Spencer says these wins are for Fiji as they prove that Fiji crafted rums can compete, and win, on the world stage.

He says all three competitions are internationally respected for their rigorous judging criteria and expert tasting panels.

Spencer adds that winning at this level signals not only the outstanding quality of their rums but also Rum Co. of Fiji’s commitment to raftsmanship, innovation and authenticity.

He states that this is a proud moment for Fiji and a reminder that our small island nation is producing spirits of global distinction.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.