Fijian Holdings Limited relocates Head Office to FHL Tower

FHL Tower.

Fijian Holdings Limited has announced the relocation of its Head Office from Ra Marama House to its new corporate headquarters at the FHL Tower, effective today.

In a statement, FHL say their new location Lot 3, Corner of Gordon Street and Thurston Street, Suva is a significant milestone for FHL.

FHL says its new state-of-the-art facility will enhance operational capacity and reflect the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Article continues after advertisement

FHL chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua says the company’s relocation is more than a change of address.

“It reflects the vision of our founders and the resilience of our shareholders. Moving into the Tower reaffirms our commitment to our core purpose and to delivering sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

FHL further says all contact numbers, email addresses, and communication channels will remain the same.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.