Fiji more visible as investment destination

Fijians will soon witness the outcomes of the discussions between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and US President Joe Biden. [Source: Twitter]

Linking Fijian products into the network of distribution in the United States, which is one of the largest markets in the world, will be a new game altogether for Fiji.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad, says this will make Fiji more visible not only as a tourist destination but as an investment destination.

This comes as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met with representatives from the US private sector to discuss new jobs, investments, and partnerships last week.

Ambassador Prasad says the outcomes of the Prime Minister’s recent meetings could see a lot more US businesses choosing Fiji as an investment destination.

“If we are able to link US importers and distributors, for example, better with our small-scale and medium-sized farmers producing ginger and turmeric and other exotic high-value products, you’re in a new game altogether. As a consequence of those investments, they will lead to employment”.

Ambassador Prasad says Fiji is not visible in large markets such as the US and this will soon be resolved.

He adds that Fijians will soon witness the outcomes of the discussions between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and US President Joe Biden.