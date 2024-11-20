Fiji Airways launches direct Nadi-Cairns flights

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has launched a new direct service between Nadi and Cairns, Australia, which will begin on April 10th next year.

The three-times-weekly flights, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, will provide convenient connections between the two destinations, benefiting travellers in both the South Pacific and Northern Australia.

The new route, which also connects seamlessly with Fiji Airways’ Dallas/Fort Worth services, offers an efficient link for passengers travelling from Cairns to North America.

Article continues after advertisement

The flights will be operated on the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX, with onboard amenities including meals, beverages, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

The new flights will not only increase tourism to Tropical North Queensland but also facilitate business, student travel, and exports such as fresh produce and seafood.

Fiji Airways CEO André Viljoen highlights the strategic importance of the new route, stating that this service offers more travel options and stronger connectivity.

Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker welcomed the announcement, calling it a “game changer” for the region.

Cairns, known for its proximity to the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest, is expected to become an even more popular destination for travellers from Fiji and beyond.