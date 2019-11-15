Fiji Airways increases freight flights

Fiji Airways has increased its freight flights to ten a week.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed in parliament this morning that the national carrier is seeing more demand for cargo flights.

It is flying to Sydney in Australia, Auckland New Zealand, Los Angeles in the United States and Port Vila in Vanuatu.

“These freight flights cover variable operating costs with a very small margin. I have received messages from people exporting yagona and various other produce saying it’s great that Fiji Airways is here because nobody else is going to take our yagona to L.A. Air New Zealand is not going to come to Fiji to specifically take our produce to L.A or San Francisco or Brisbane.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says these flights apart from enabling exports, bring essential supplies to Fiji.

The minister has again given an assurance that the airline despite facing troubled times, will bounce back once global passenger travels resume.