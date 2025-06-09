Fiji airports wins top national awards

Fiji Airports has been honored with the Prime Minister’s Executive of the Year Award and the Premier Company Award for generating over $5 million in international revenue.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says the awards reflect the organization’s consistent growth and strong leadership.

The recognition, according to the CEO affirms Fiji Airports’ commitment to modern infrastructure, tourism, trade, and quality services.

“It’s fulfilling a great purpose for the people of Nadi and the people of Fiji, and I see airports as a catalyst for economic and social development for Fiji, for Nadi, for the entire and all the outer islands”

Nawari credits both past leaders and current staff for building a foundation that drives economic and social development.

Government Member of Parliament, Manoa Kamikamica says partnerships between businesses and government are creating jobs and fostering national growth.

Nawari states the organization will continue supporting the country’s prosperity through strategic growth and innovation.

