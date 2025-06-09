FCCC enhances checks as Fiji Day shopping peaks

[File Photo]

As Fiji gears up to celebrate 55 years of independence, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is calling for increased consumer vigilance amidst the enticing Fiji Day sales and promotions.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the period leading up to Fiji Day often brings exciting specials but also creates opportunities for consumer exploitation by unscrupulous traders. She is urging consumers to be responsible shoppers.

Jiuta highlights that FCCC has strengthened enforcement and monitoring as part of its continued efforts to ensure a fair and safe market environment during this peak shopping period.

She adds that they are closely monitoring services, including checking for possible violations such as the failure to mark or removal of pull dates on perishable and non-perishable goods, price discrepancies between shelf labels and checkout counters, and inadequate product information on items for sale.

