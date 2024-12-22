Farmboy Fiji spreads holiday cheer

From street selling to owning a business, Kamelesh Prasad, Managing Director of Farmboy Fiji has proven that hard work is truly the key to success.

Filled with joy and love, Prasad spreads happiness by decorating her stall at the Namaka Market with a vibrant Christmas setup, creating a festive mood for both customers and vendors.

She says she gathers her staff and a few vendors at the market to help with the setup, fostering a strong sense of unity among all.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main reason why I do the decoration is to attract the customers and to signify which festival is coming. So that’s why every year you will see the Farmboy table, while it’s Christmas – Christmas, Diwali, you can see Diwali, Valentine’s time you can see Valentine’s, and it attracts the customers and it increases the sales too.”

Prasad says sales have been slow this year, but she is optimistic that last-minute shoppers will help boost her business.

Customer satisfaction is at the heart of her business values, and she believes it is even more important to spread love during the holiday season.

“Christmas is always on special, all the fruits and the salad, we keep it on special, so the people they enjoy and they can afford it.”

Prasad started as a street seller, then moved to selling at Namaka Market and has since started her own business while continuing to sell at the market.