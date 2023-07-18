Extra benefits for supermarket staff

[File Photo]

Extra Supermarket employees are in for further enhancement to their working conditions with enhanced medical Insurance and term life coverage.

The fastest-growing retail chain renowned for its outstanding customer service, Extra Supermarket says it recognizes the importance of prioritizing the well-being of its staff.

This has resulted in the company as part of this commitment, under the new policy, Extra Supermarket will provide comprehensive cover to all employees who have worked for the company for at least one year.

With an annual investment of approximately $275,000 this initiative aims to ensure the health and security of the dedicated team members who contribute to the success of the organization.

The insurance coverage includes the following benefits:

Hospitalization Coverage: Employees will receive coverage of up to $20,000 per year per condition for hospitalization expenses, including daycare procedures, hospitalization and surgery costs, pre and post-operative consultations, as well as ambulance services and transport subsidy.

Specialist Treatment Coverage: A total coverage of up to $150,000 is provided for specialist treatment. This includes treatment by preferred providers in Fiji, and if necessary, treatment by preferred providers in India or emergency evacuation to preferred providers in New Zealand or Australia. This coverage ensures that employees receive the necessary specialized medical care, even if it is not available locally.

Outpatient Treatment Coverage: In addition to the above, employees will be eligible for up to $750 per year for outpatient medical treatments, such as consultations, prescribed medication, injections, intravenous drips, dressings, specialist consultations, diagnostic services, and other allied services that do not require hospitalization.

Furthermore, Extra Supermarket also offers a Term Life Cover of $25,000 to all employees.

Employees whose roles involve a higher level of risk, such as drivers, will receive an increased Term Life Cover of $100,000.

Additionally, a funeral assistance of $1,500 is payable to provide support during difficult times.

Human Resources Manager, Charles Dewan, says they are thrilled to introduce these enhanced benefits to its valued employees.

He says at Extra Supermarket, they believe in taking care of thier team members, and these comprehensive insurance offerings demonstrate the commitment to their well-being and security.

Dewan adds that by providing access to quality medical care and financial protection, the company aims to create a supportive and thriving work environment.

Extra says commitment to exceptional customer service extends beyond its interactions with customers and by investing in the well-being of its employees, the company ensures that its dedicated team can continue to go the extra mile to provide outstanding service.