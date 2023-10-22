Entrepreneur pioneers eco-tourism

Veikau Eco Lodge

In a move that is set to redefine the landscape of tourism in Naitasiri, a native has broken through the barriers of tradition and emerged as a trailblazer in the industry opening an eco-tourism lodge at Nawaqabena.

Veikau Eco Lodge owner Elenoa Nimacere has realized a lifelong dream of introducing Naitasiri to the global tourism map.

Nimacere possesses 35 years of experience in the tourism sector.

The Naitasiri woman harboured an ambitious aspiration to become the first tourism entrepreneur from Naitasiri.

As a mother of two, the desire to showcase the resources and opportunities that lie within the Naitasiri province drives her.

“For me, when you talk about eco-tourism, you talk about ecology and you talk about economy, so when you talk about ecology, you just bring Eden to Naitasiri. Where we can showcase agriculture, our water, our resources, even ourselves as the people of the highlands, and not forgetting our food”

Nimacere’s commitment to providing an authentic cultural experience has attracted visitors, including group bookings and corporate events where she believes that people wants something natural and real.

The Veikau Eco Lodge owner highlighted the pressing issue of resource availability without adequate financial backing.

“We have the resources, but there’s no money. There’s a policy for funding. There’s sort of other policies trying to align us to make bamboo houses. I think and I hope that something will be looked into the policies that are coming up.”

Nimacere is encouraging resource owners to utilize their resources well to their own benefit.

With a recent investment of $200,000, the lodge aims to diversify its services to include top-notch accommodation facilities, marking a milestone in its journey towards fostering eco-tourism and charitable endeavours.