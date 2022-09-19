eBay bans sale of Queen lying-in-state wristbands

[Source: BBC]

eBay is removing sales listings for wristbands for the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state in London.

Sellers were offering the paper coloured bands, which mark mourners’ place in the queue as memorabilia.

The bands are marked as non-transferable and do not guarantee entry into Westminster Hall to file past the Queen’s coffin.

A spokesperson for the auction website said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them.”

A few of the wristbands remained on the site under the header “new listing” on Sunday morning but did not link to an active auction or buy-it-now page.

Some used wristbands were attracting bids of up to £70,000 before they were removed, the Guardian has reported. However, it is not known whether the bids were genuine.

eBay allows tickets to past events such as concerts or sports fixtures to be sold as memorabilia. However its policy states it may prohibit the sale of tickets to events that are free to the public.

Its policy also says tickets for yet-to-take place events such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site.