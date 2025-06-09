Diwali rush brings buzz to Nausori market

Riteshwar Chand.

Markets across Fiji are buzzing as families make their final preparations for Diwali.

Shoppers are buying sweets, spices, decorative items and fireworks ahead of the festival of lights.

In Nausori, vendors say the festive rush has brought energy and color to the marketplace.

Karuna Devi.

Karuna Devi, who runs Karuna’s Pooja, Spices and Handicrafts, said loyal customers often place orders in advance and she prepares items specifically for them.

She shared that the festive season not only boosts trade but also strengthens social bonds, as people gather to enjoy traditional treats and customs.

“This is a market, and only certain people come when they do their shopping like buying vegetables and other things. If the prices are cheap here, they come. Most of our customers are regulars; we have some loyal customers who usually come and place orders, and we prepare the items for them.”

Devi said while supermarkets provide competition, Diwali still draws people who prefer fresh, homemade products and traditional goods.



Riteshwar Chand.

Another vendor, Riteshwar Chand, says sales are strong this season, with both regular and new customers visiting his stall for festive items.

Sweet vendor Ajeshwar Chand states that the discounts on popular products, such as Nimkins and Murku, have encouraged a steady flow of customers.

