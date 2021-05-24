Home

Business

Digicel donates to help COVID affected families

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 19, 2021 6:42 am
[Source: Digicel]

Digicel is starting its Christmas celebration with the spirit of giving, donating $15,000 towards assisting COVID-affected households.

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, says the donation will help provide meals to school children and assist specially-abled children.

He adds that recent times have made Fijians realize the importance of reaching out to loved ones and staying connected.

Article continues after advertisement

Mohammed adds that they are also giving away $50,000 in cash prizes to customers through their competition to help them with their Christmas celebration.

Digicel has invested $13 million in upgrading its LTE network this year and over $30 million has been injected in upgrades in the last two years.

 

