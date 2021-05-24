Digicel donates to help COVID affected families

Digicel is starting its Christmas celebration with the spirit of giving, donating $15,000 towards assisting COVID-affected households.

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, says the donation will help provide meals to school children and assist specially-abled children.

He adds that recent times have made Fijians realize the importance of reaching out to loved ones and staying connected.

Mohammed adds that they are also giving away $50,000 in cash prizes to customers through their competition to help them with their Christmas celebration.

Digicel has invested $13 million in upgrading its LTE network this year and over $30 million has been injected in upgrades in the last two years.