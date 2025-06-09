Devi appointed ANZ Pacific CFO

Newly appointed ANZ Pacific CFO, Swastika Devi. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

ANZ Bank has appointed Swastika Devi as its new Pacific Chief Financial Officer.

Devi succeeds Ravendran Achari who now holds the role of Papua New Guinea Chief Financial Officer.

With over 20 years of experience she most recently served as Financial Controller for ANZ Pacific overseeing operations across 11 countries, with an experience spanned across commercial operations, financial and management accounting, statutory reporting, planning, analysis and regulatory engagement.

ANZ Chief Financial Officer New Zealand Amanda Owen said Devi’s experience, connections and understanding of the Pacific made her the ideal candidate for the CFO Pacific role.

In her role, Devi will focus on enhancing financial performance, strengthening regulatory reporting and controls, and supporting the region’s ongoing transition to digital banking.

