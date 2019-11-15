Cyber Food diversifies delivery services

As Cyber Food celebrates its 2nd year anniversary, it has also launched its new delivery service of groceries and confectionary products.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya says this basically means people can now order groceries and confectionary products such as cakes and pastries from the comfort of their offices or homes.

Koya reiterates online shopping is an emergent trend which has opened opportunities for businesses developing applications to make it easier for consumers to shop in the comfort of their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

“This evolutionary journey would not have been possible without the vendors who, with commitment and partnership remained a part of this online platform to create a meaningful and lasting impact in our society.”

The Trade Minister also acknowledged the users of Cyber Food, for having the confidence in Fiji’s first online food delivery service and support, at a time when COVID-19 has changed the entire landscape of doing business altogether.