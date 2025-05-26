Credit crunch stalls farm growth

Limited access to credit continues to stifle progress in Fiji’s agriculture sector.

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has raised concerns that both sugar and non-sugar farmers are being overlooked by financial institutions.

Chief Executive Raj Sharma says agriculture is still not being treated as a serious business, despite its role in food security and the economy.

CEO Sugar Cane Growers Fund Raj Sharma. [File Photo]

More than 300,000 people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, yet the sector receives less than three percent of the country’s total loan portfolio.

“The banking sector should have minimum portfolio of four percent but we are sitting at 2.35.”

Farmers, according to Sharma are also struggling with unstable market prices, ageing labour, high land lease costs, and worsening climate conditions.

While sugar farmers benefit from a guaranteed price scheme, non-sugar farmers continue to struggle without financial support.

The Fund is urging government and banks to take immediate action by offering zero-interest loans, expanding insurance options, and investing in modern technology.

Sharma adds that stronger financial backing is critical to protect livelihoods and build a resilient agricultural future.

