Council urges vigilance at festivals

The Consumer Council of Fiji is reminding people to stay alert as thousands attend festivals around the country.

The Council says it has received complaints ranging from food quality to pricing and refund disputes. One viral case involved a consumer who claimed they were served stale chicken at a festival stall.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council is working with the Suva City Council to carry out surveillance at the Hibiscus Festival, where immediate action was taken against non-compliant vendors.

She says while vendors may face pressure from large crowds and high demand, food safety and fair trading cannot be compromised.

The Council is also warning against unfair pricing and the dumping of outdated goods disguised as “sales.”

Shandil is urging festival-goers to compare prices, keep receipts, and report any breaches immediately.

