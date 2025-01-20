Council raises alarm over unethical practices

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has expressed growing concern over unethical conduct and non-compliance with consumer protection laws.

This includes issues such as price gouging, the sale of expired goods, and the sale of substandard food and non-food items.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil highlights the troubling trend, stating that over the past year, the Council has observed an increasing number of such incidents.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil

She states that traders are selling products that do not meet the standards for Fiji’s environment, such as furniture that is not suited to local conditions.

“Such practices not only harm the consumers, but they erode the trust in the marketplace. Addressing this, I suppose we require strict enforcement of regulations, great accountability, and regular monitoring of our trade activities to ensure compliance with the consumer protection laws.”

Shandil stresses that these unethical practices are not just harming consumers but are also eroding the trust that the public has in the marketplace.

She adds the Consumer Council of Fiji continues to work tirelessly to protect consumer rights and ensure that businesses adhere to ethical practices that promote fairness and transparency in the market.