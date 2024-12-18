Connectivity restored for Digicel customers

Digicel Vanuatu customers can now reconnect with their loved ones after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila yesterday, causing widespread damage and disruption.

In a statement, Digicel confirmed that international calls are now accessible via SES satellite, ensuring that affected residents can communicate with family and friends both locally and overseas.

The powerful earthquake, which rattled the capital and surrounding areas, caused significant disruptions to infrastructure, including telecommunications services.

Digicel teams are working tirelessly to restore full connectivity through the International Cable Network.