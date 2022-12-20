Christmas igloo lights and festivities attract crowd at Suva foreshore

The Vodafone Christmas in the park continues to attract crowds night after night in the capital.

The Christmas igloo lights, the lofty Christmas tree, and the food stalls have been major attractions at the Suva foreshore.

People are enjoying the lights, Christmas caroling, the open gathering with family and loved ones, and the variety of food being sold.

One of them is Lavenia Rosi Digitaki who says the lighting is the highlight for her and her friends.

“I came here with my two friends. We’re just here to enjoy the lovely lights and the lovely Christmas tree. We enjoyed it a lot.”

Young ones like Talisha were in awe of the decorations at the park.

“My name is Talisha and I’m ten years old and I think this place is really nice, going on the rides and eating some candy.”

The Vodafone Christmas in the Park is expected to be held till the end of the month.