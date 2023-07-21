Children’s Ward gets much needed supplies

[Source: Supplied]

R.C. Manubhai & Co Pte Ltd, has made a significant donation of medical supplies valued at over $25,000 to the Children’s Ward at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

The donation, comprising an array of essential medical supplies such as hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, face masks, and other items, will play a vital role in enhancing the quality of care provided to children admitted to the hospital.

Group Marketing Manager, Atish Singh says health and well-being of our community, especially the young ones, have always been a primary concern for the company.

Singh says by donating these medical supplies to the Children’s Ward, they aim to contribute to the efforts of the dedicated healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of the young patients under their care.