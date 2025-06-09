Cabinet approves new funding rules for small businesses

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the Access to Business Funding (Small Offer) Regulations 2025 to help private companies, especially MSMEs, access investor finance more easily.

The new regulations, made under the Access to Business Funding Act 2025, will benefit businesses with an annual turnover below FJ$1.25 million. These businesses can now tap into much-needed funding to start, grow, and sustain their operations.

Under the regulations, three categories of investors are identified, each with specific funding limits:

Retail Investors – Individuals with a personal connection to the business, such as customers or accountants, can invest up to FJ$20,000.

Sophisticated Investors – Individuals connected to the business and earning at least FJ$100,000 per year for the past two years can invest up to FJ$50,000.

Wholesale Investors – Financial institutions, government bodies, and licensed securities investors, including entities like the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), Fiji Investment Corporation Limited, or Unit Trust of Fiji, can invest up to FJ$2 million within a 12-month period.

This regulatory move is a significant step towards unlocking new investment opportunities and strengthening support for Fiji’s business community, with MSMEs recognised as the backbone of the economy.

