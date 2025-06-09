Cabinet approves MSME five year plan and Nation Digital Strategy

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the Five-Year Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Strategic Plan which aims to address challenges faced by MSMEs in the country.

The plan was developed in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The five-year strategic plan will allow for coordinated partnership with the private sector, public institutions, and civil society, and develop a cohesive MSME ecosystem for Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also endorsed a Letter of Agreement with the United Nations Capital Development Fund for the implementation of the National Digital Strategy.

The agreement will allow the provision of a one-year financial grant support of about $200,000 to kick start the implementation of the National Digital Strategy.

The Digital strategy was launched on 3 April this year.

