Bus freight costs submission

The Consumer Council of Fiji is working on a submission to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission on a guideline to determine bus freight costs.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the submission is on behalf of Fijian commuters for paying bus freight costs currently determined in an ad hoc manner by the bus driver and checkers.

Shandil says there is an urgent need to bring in guidelines to provide clear demarcations of freight costs as there is no consistency in price determination.

The submission will also encompass the inconsistent manner in which prices are being charged by bus drivers and checkers for the same products and the possibility of consumers being robbed in broad daylight by this practice.

The Council is calling on consumers to make their voices heard by sharing their views on the issue on the matter.