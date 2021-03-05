Burgee flag to be given to yachts under Blue Lane Initiative

Yachts under the Blue Lane Initiative that have completed COVID-19 protocols will be given a burgee flag.

This was announced during a Tourism Talanoa session in Nadi.

Tourism Fiji Acting CEO Robert Thompson says the flags will also be numbered, and unique to the vessels.

Thompson says the burgee flags will act as a souvenir for choosing to sail in Fiji during COVID-19 times, whereby most countries do not allow international travel.

The burgee flag colors will be different each year to show the unique personality and vibrancy of Fiji and its culture.

Under this new initiative, Port Denarau Marina is currently the only port of entry into Fiji.

If this pilot project is successful, extending Blue Lanes to other Fijian ports and marinas will be considered.

Launched last year by the Government, the Blue Lane Initiative was designed to allow yachts and pleasure craft to safely explore Fiji.

Under the initiative, Tourism Fiji also introduced “Blue Lane Approved” burgee flags.