Bondwell to open its latest flagship in North

Information technology and solutions company, Janty Bondwell Ltd will be opening its latest flagship store at Damodar City Labasa later this year.

General Manager Jeetesh Kumar says Bondwell is the pioneer in the ICT field in Fiji and is committed to improving its service to the Northern Division.

Kumar says $200,000 has been invested into the new flagship store and will employ around three staff.

He adds the company is excited to open the store and contribute to the economic growth of Vanua Levu.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive Div Damodar says the Bondwell shop will increase the range of ICT products for consumers in Vanua Levu, who can expect quality products from well-known brands.

The new Bondwell store is expected to be opened at Damodar City Labasa in September, bringing the total number of outlets to nine shops around the country.