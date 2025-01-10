Bia-i-Cake women’s cooperative receives boost

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says supporting women-led cooperatives is key to fostering economic and social empowerment.

Speaking at the launch of British American Tobacco Fiji’s Grow+ Remote Greenhouse initiative with the Bia-i-Cake Women’s Cooperative in Naigigi, Savusavu, Kamikamica highlighted the greenhouse’s potential to enhance agriculture and create sustainable livelihoods.

The Minister says the $42,000 facility features automated irrigation, a water tank, and a pressure pump, capable of producing 50,000 vegetable seedlings annually.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the facility aims to supply fresh produce to local hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets, aligning with Fiji’s growing tourism market.

Kamikamica stresses the importance of empowering women in agriculture, supporting innovation, and diversifying Fiji’s economy.

Meanwhile, Bia-i-Cake plans to expand into commercial farming, prawn aquaculture, and coconut-based products, with aspirations for both local and export markets.

The Minister says cooperatives like Bia-i-Cake promote inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and increase resilience, aligning with the government’s Look North Policy to drive investment and development in rural areas.