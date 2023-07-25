Bhikhabhai opens sixth outlet in Labasa

Bhikhabhai and Company Private Limited has expanded its reach, opening its sixth outlet at Damodar City Center in Labasa.

This is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand to new areas.

It is their first outlet in the Northern Division, to meet the demand from customers.

Chief Executive, Viraaj Lad says the people of the Friendly North won’t need to travel far to experience their authentic Indian sweets and snacks.

Lad says this is also part of efforts to increase investment and help the Fijian economy.

The company has invested around $500,000 in this new branch, which has provided employment to five people in the North.

Bhikhabhai and Company Private Limited has been in operation for over 90 years.