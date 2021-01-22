Business
Ba and Labasa markets closed
February 1, 2021 10:15 am
The Ba and Labasa municipal markets are closed for cleaning and repairs after TC Ana. [Source: Premila]
This was confirmed by Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar on Twitter.
There has been damage to the Ba and Labasa markets and there is debris lying around which needs cleaning.
All other markets around the country are open for business.
All markets around the country is open for business except Ba and Labasa markets which is closed for cleaning and repairs. pic.twitter.com/RdEUVNxc0g
— Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) January 31, 2021
