Business
Apple Fitness+ subscription service unveiled alongside Series 6 Watch
September 16, 2020 8:33 am
The Fitness+ service can be viewed on an iPhone, iPad or via an Apple TV set-top box. [Source: BBC]
Apple has unveiled a new personalised workout subscription service alongside new smartwatches and tablet computers.
Fitness+ collects health data gathered by an Apple Watch and then displays it alongside workout videos shown on a larger display.
The platform will compete with existing fitness apps on iOS from Peloton, Les Mills and Fiit.
It also poses a challenge to Fitbit, whose wearables benefit from their own health-coaching subscription service.
As many had forecast, Apple decided to hold back details of its next iPhones for a separate event.