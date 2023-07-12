Amazon makes first Big Tech challenge to EU online content rules

[Source: Reuters]

Amazon is challenging its inclusion in a group of companies subject to tough European Union online content rules, in a move that may prompt other tech giants to follow suit.

The challenge at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe’s second highest, is the first by a Big Tech company and came two weeks after German online retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) sued the European Commission over the same issue.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into force last year, 19 platforms and search engines were labelled as very large online platforms as they have more than 45 million users.

A VLOP designation requires companies to do more to tackle illegal online content, undertake risk management, conduct external and independent auditing and share data with authorities and researchers.

Amazon said it is not the largest retailer in any of the EU countries where it operates and bigger rivals in these countries have not been designated as VLOPs and asked the General Court to annul its designation.

The EU executive said it took note of Amazon’s challenge and would defend its position in court.