Business

All impacted customers have departed: Fiji Airways

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 4:01 pm
[File Photo]

National Airline, Fiji Airways says they are facing some delays with a few flights affected, as has been the experience by airlines globally.

In an email response to questions sent by FBC News, the airline says their customers have been accommodated on other available flights.

A number of tourists had vented their frustrations on social media, following delays in some flights.

The airline says customers impacted yesterday have all departed the country yesterday and this morning.

Customers with longer wait times were re-accommodated on the next available flight or stayed at an overnight hotel and flew out on the next available flight.

Fiji Airways says they are trying their best to minimize these delays on some affected flights by combining flights and finding alternative flight options.

As always, it says the safety of staff and customers is a priority.

It says like all other airlines globally or other businesses, the rising cases in various parts of the world and in Fiji means more and more people have been asked by authorities to isolate and this affects operations.

The Airline has confirmed their staff are fully vaccinated, have had their booster shots, wear protective gear and are tested daily in order to safeguard passengers customers and fellow workers at all times.

It highlights that if staff feel unwell they are isolated for the prescribed time.

The airline is encouraging all travellers to include their e-mail and phone contacts at time of booking to ensure they are informed for any changes to their flight.

