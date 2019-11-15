Agriculture Exports increases by 15 percent

The export of fresh and frozen agricultural produce has increased by 15 percent in the first six months of this year despite the pandemic.

Speaking at the Fiji Farmers Forum in Nadi yesterday, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy highlighted this has helped Fiji rake in $26.8m in exports, over two and a half million more compared to last year.

“First six months this year, our exports of fresh and chilled produce increase by 15 percent compared to the same period last year from 4.9m kg in 2019 in the first six months, we jump to 5.7m kg in 2020.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy says the Ministry is working on achieving export earnings of $60m by year end, and $100m within two years.