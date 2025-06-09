Bank champions women entrepreneurs with grants and loans

Westpac Fiji is driving female empowerment and financial inclusion through targeted education, grants, and business support programs.

Chief Executive Shane Smith said the bank’s efforts reflect a firm belief that when women thrive in business, communities prosper.

He added that Westpac remains committed not only to financial literacy and education but also to providing practical, accessible tools for business success.

For more than 15 years, Westpac has offered financial literacy programs such as financial first steps and business basics, reaching over 50,000 people across schools, universities, local communities, and its customer base.

The training equips participants with essential skills in savings, budgeting, and personal finance management, helping them navigate economic uncertainty.

Since 2010, the Women and Girls Education Grants have supported more than 400 females with over $300,000 in educational funding.

Smith said these initiatives demonstrate the bank’s commitment to creating opportunities for women across Fiji.

Building on this commitment, Westpac Fiji was the first commercial bank in the country to adopt the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Code in October last year.

The bank’s female founders program provides women-led MSMEs with grants, loans, education, and networking support.

Through the program, female entrepreneurs can access $25,000 in grants annually, alongside tailored loan facilities for business growth, equipment acquisition, working capital, and debt restructuring.

Smith emphasized that these loans empower women to manage repayments according to their business needs, fostering sustainable growth.

