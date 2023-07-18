60 former flight attendants set to soar soon

[File Photo]

In a positive turn of events, former Fiji Airways flight attendants who were unceremoniously terminated during the height of the pandemic are set to soar back into the skies.

According to Fiji Flight Attendants Union President, Joe McGowan, 60 former crew are currently undergoing various stages of training, and they are expected to resume flying duties in the next couple of weeks.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the aviation industry, and Fiji Airways was not immune to its devastating impact.

Unfortunately, this led to the termination of all flight attendants.

McGowan says these attendants are embracing their training, which is a crucial step in ensuring the highest safety standards for both passengers and crew.

He says almost 200 other flight attendants have chosen to return to work as well but before donning their wings once more, they will be required to undergo mandatory training.

McGowan adds this comprehensive training program aims to refresh their skills, instil updated safety protocols, and familiarize them with the latest changes in the aviation industry.

750 workers were terminated by Fiji Airways which included 450 cabin crew in 2020.