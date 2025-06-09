$4M investment underway in Samabula

[Photo Credit: Investment Fiji]

Investment Fiji has confirmed a $4 million development project currently underway in Samabula.

At a recent meeting with Joe’s Farm, one of Fiji’s well-known supermarket chains, Investment Fiji discussed two major projects by the company.

Investment Fiji says Joe’s Farm is constructing a four-storey, mixed-use commercial complex valued at $4 million in Samabula. The building will feature a supermarket, retail outlets, and office spaces.

“The full completion is expected by early 2026, as the company has also acquired an adjoining property to expand the project’s footprint.”



Joe’s Farm is also developing a dalo processing facility in Colo-i-Suva in partnership with New Zealand-based Cibus.

“This project aims to boost agricultural exports and is expected to be finished by the end of 2025. The facility is expected to produce up to 20 tonnes of dalo weekly for export to New Zealand.”

Investment Fiji says these projects reflect Joe’s Farm’s growing contribution to Fiji’s commercial and agricultural development.

