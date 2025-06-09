$3b Emerald Bay Project to transform Nasinu

The $3 billion integrated tourism and urban development is being described as a game changer for the country.

The plans includes six international hotels, a 20,000-seat stadium, commercial centers, retail outlets, and residential precincts in its first phase.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, joined the Nasinu Town Council on a site visit to the Emerald Bay Project in Nadawa.

Once complete, Emerald Bay is expected to generate over 7,000 jobs across construction, hospitality, retail, and public services, while significantly boosting revenue for both the municipality and the national government.

The project will also incorporate green energy systems, water harvesting infrastructure, and a marina with water transport services connecting to Nausori Airport and Suva.

As a designated Special Economic Zone, the development is also expected to attract major local and international investment.

Nasinu Town Council says the project will play a pivotal role in transforming Nasinu into a modern urban center and support its goal of achieving city status by 2030.

