Business

2022 will be a year of rebuilding

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 6:06 am

Experts have backed recent commercial bank reports that Fiji’s flailing economy will bounce back quicker than expected and begin to show positive growth.

Westpac and ANZ, two of the largest banks in Fiji have indicated that growth will be accelerated thanks to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and the reopening of international borders.

Economist, Doctor Rohit Kishore says the local economy has shown more resilience than many would have anticipated.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a pent up excitement there underneath and I think that will explode, my one take is that we will have 2022 getting into 2023, and 2024 we will have an economic boom in Fiji and around the world.”

Even the Opposition agrees that things are looking up.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says he expects 2022 to be a year of recovery and that Fijians are optimistic about the future.

“We are getting a little tired of COVID and we should gradually be going back to full normalcy and I would really like to see Christmas, to be a fully normal Christmas.”

Dr Kishore says Fiji is taking concrete steps to show the world that we will be COVID contained and that travellers can come to Fiji.

