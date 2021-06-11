120 local businesses to be assisted

A Go Fund Me platform has been set up to assist ROC market vendors and local musicians to help sustain their livelihoods in these trying times.

This as many of these Fijians are facing financial constraints due to the hardships caused by the pandemic.

ROC Market Organizer, Ellana Kalounisiga says livelihoods have been affected due to a decline in sales with the restrictions put in place.

She says the platform aims to raise funds and assist families with grocery packs.

“Our goal is to raise enough funds to be able to deliver grocery packs to those who are currently on zero income”

The platforms aims to assist at least 120 household.