Zelensky says Russian attacks show Putin avoids peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. [Photo: CNN]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s huge aerial assault on Kyiv and the surrounding region proved Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of war.

Zelensky highlighted this ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Zelensky told reporters that the latest Russian attacks really showed Putin doesn’t want peace.

He says Ukraine wants peace.

