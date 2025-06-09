Zelenskiy praises Trump for 'clear stance' in shortened deadline for Russia

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday for his “expressed determination” in calling for a shortened deadline in making progress for an end to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“Clear stance and expressed determination by @POTUS – right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace,” Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.

“I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war.”

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy again praised Trump’s “particularly significant” statement in the light Russia’s “constant attempts to inflict pain on Ukraine” through air strikes on its cities.

Ukraine, he said, saw the imposition of tough sanctions on Russia as a “key element” in ending the war.

“Russia pays attention to sanctions, pays attention to such losses,” he said.

“Ukraine is ready to work productively with the United States, to work with President Trump to end this war with dignity and a secure, lasting peace.”

