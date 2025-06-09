World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying US and Israel

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine statehood at a meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia – a milestone that could boost Palestinian morale but appeared unlikely to change much on the ground.

The most far-right government in Israel’s history has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against militant group Hamas in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Article continues after advertisement

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. In recent weeks, Israel has begun a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City with few prospects for a ceasefire.

Israel has said such moves will undermine the prospects of a peaceful end to the conflict.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were among those who also spoke during the event.

Macron outlined a framework for a renewed Palestinian Authority under which France would open an embassy subject to factors such as reforms, a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages taken from Israel and held by Hamas in Gaza.

Ahead of this week’s U.N. General Assembly, Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Monaco on Monday also joined the more than three-quarters of the 193 U.N. members who already recognize a Palestinian state.

Macron’s July pledge on recognition set the latest push in motion, with Britain, Canada and Australia later saying they would follow, and eventually doing so on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.