Woman charged with 6 counts of murder in fiery Los Angeles County crash

[Source: CBS NEWS]

A Texas woman has been charged with murder following a deadly Los Angeles crash that took the lives of five people, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after she allegedly sped through an intersection and crashed into several vehicles.

Linton, a nurse from Houston, was arrested Friday while she was hospitalized for moderate injuries she sustained in the crash, CBS Los Angeles reports.

She was taken into custody Monday at the Lynwood Century Regional Detention Center and is being held on $9 million bail, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Monday.

“This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines.”

Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard when she ran a red light and crashed into several vehicles in what the district attorney’s office called a “fiery wreck.”

The car was going at least 50 mph, California Highway Patrol officer Franco Pepi said.

The crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant; her infant son, Alonzo; and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester. Two women in another vehicle were also killed; their names have not been released.

Six other vehicles were also involved in the crash and several drivers suffered minor injuries.

A witness to the crash, Veronica Esquivel, told CBS Los Angeles she tried to help the baby, but couldn’t.

“I was about to pump gas and all of a sudden, I hear all of the noises from all of the collisions, and then the fire explosion and I saw things, metal and things flying in the air.

So, I just covered myself behind the pump,” she told the station.

The crash is still under investigation.