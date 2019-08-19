World
Various social media platforms take a stand on Trump's posts
NZ Herald
January 7, 2021 1:37 pm
President Donald Trump. [File Photo]
Social Media giants Youtube, Twitter and Facebook take action against President Donald Trump’s posts during the riots at the US Capitol.
Various platforms including Twitter and Facebook have deployed new tactics to remove the President’s posts.
Facebook’s Guy Rosen announced the social media giant would be removing the video posted onto the President’s official account.
[Source: NZ Herald]
