US tops 350,000 COVID deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has topped 350,000, as health officials brace for another surge in cases related to year end holiday gatherings.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the US reached the grim milestone early on Sunday morning.

More than 20 million people in the country have been infected by the virus in the country, making the US the hardest hit in the world in terms of numbers of cases and deaths.

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden warned the upcoming weeks may be “the toughest during the entire pandemic”.

In recent days, multiple states, including North Carolina and Arizona, have reported record high daily cases. Meanwhile, mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they are being inundated with bodies.