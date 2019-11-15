Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

World

US tops 350,000 COVID deaths

Aljazeera
January 4, 2021 5:01 pm
Medical staff members treat a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. [Source: Aljazeera]

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has topped 350,000, as health officials brace for another surge in cases related to year end holiday gatherings.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the US reached the grim milestone early on Sunday morning.

More than 20 million people in the country have been infected by the virus in the country, making the US the hardest hit in the world in terms of numbers of cases and deaths.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden warned the upcoming weeks may be “the toughest during the entire pandemic”.

In recent days, multiple states, including North Carolina and Arizona, have reported record high daily cases. Meanwhile, mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they are being inundated with bodies.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.