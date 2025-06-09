US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The U.S. lurched toward a government shutdown on Tuesday as a vote to extend funding past a midnight deadline failed in the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump threatened to extend his purge of the federal workforce.

The 55-to-45 vote all but ensured that U.S. government agencies will have to discontinue all but “essential” activities such as law enforcement starting on Wednesday, potentially disrupting everything from air travel to the monthly unemployment report.

A last-minute fix seemed all but impossible, as Republicans and Democrats have shown no sign that they can bridge their divides. Any agreement also would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which is not in session.

Article continues after advertisement

Senate Republican Leader John Thune said the chamber would vote again on the House-passed measure later this week.

U.S. budget stand-offs have become routine as the nation’s politics have grown more dysfunctional. This time around, Democrats have insisted that any spending bill must include additional healthcare subsidies, while Republicans have insisted that the two issues should be dealt with separately.

Trump has added fuel to the fire. Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, he threatened to cancel programs favored by Democrats and fire more federal workers if the government shuts down.

That would lead to a further brain drain for the government. More than 150,000 workers are due to leave federal payrolls this week after taking a buyout, the biggest exodus in 80 years. Tens of thousands more have already been fired this year. Trump has also refused to spend billions of dollars approved by Congress, prompting some Democrats to question why they should vote for any spending bills at all.

In memos to soon-to-be-furloughed employees, several agencies including the Justice Department and the Social Security Administration blamed Democrats for the impending shutdown, violating long-standing norms that aim to shield government workers from partisan pressure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.