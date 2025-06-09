US FDA memo links 10 child deaths to COVID vaccines

[Source: Reuters]

COVID-19 vaccinations probably contributed to the deaths of at least 10 children who died of heart inflammation, U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief medical and scientific officer Vinay Prasad told agency staffers.

“These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff),” Prasad wrote in a Friday memo seen by Reuters.

“This is a profound revelation. For the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

Article continues after advertisement

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sharply changed government policy on COVID vaccines, limiting access to them to people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying conditions.

Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine crusader before taking on the nation’s top health post under President Donald Trump, has also linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country’s immunization policies.

During Trump’s first term, when the pandemic erupted, and subsequently under his successor Joe Biden, U.S. health officials strongly endorsed the vaccines as lifesaving. The COVID-19 vaccines were released in 2020.

The memo did not disclose the health conditions of the children, or the vaccine manufacturers involved. The findings were based on an initial analysis of 96 deaths between 2021 and 2024, which Prasad said “concludes that no fewer than 10 are related” to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of COVID vaccines,” Prasad wrote in the memo.

He announced plans to tighten vaccine oversight.

The findings of the new FDA review have not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, the New York Times reported earlier, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine committee is to meet next week.

Dorit Reiss, professor of law at UC Law San Francisco, who has written on vaccines and law, criticized Prasad for suggesting changes to the approval for respiratory vaccines based on the conclusion of an unpublished investigation by what she said were unknown people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.