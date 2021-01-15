Unprecedented executive action from President Biden

If Day One of the Joe Biden administration is any indication, the new president is wasting no time.

The 17 executive orders he has just signed show Biden is moving forward at unprecedented speed in enacting his agenda and rolling back plenty of his predecessor Donald Trump’s policies.

He is expected to sign several more orders in the next few days.

By comparison, after two weeks in the White House, President Donald Trump had signed just eight executive orders and President Barack Obama had signed nine.

The new administration has argued that the current state of the country – facing a surging pandemic and the economic fallout from it – warrant urgent action from the president.